To celebrate the expansion of seven new nonstop routes, including three new routes to Florida and two to Palm Springs, California, Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) is offering fares on the new routes as low as $29 each way.

After a short pause, the company will also extend its seasonal route connecting to Nashville, Tennessee and Bozeman, Montana where travelers are taking advantage of the great outdoors, including Yellowstone National Park, for fares on this route as low as $59 each way.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly.

