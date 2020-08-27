1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04 ; GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.04 .

Revenue of $417.96M (+61.1% Y/Y) beats by $29.96M .

Chris McCann, CEO, said that despite the uncertainty in the overall economy, the company has seen a continuation of strong customer demand and growth in its customer files through the first two months of its fiscal 2021 first quarter. He added that the company expects these positive trends will continue into the key holiday season in the fiscal second quarter.

Shares +1.2% PM.

