Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports Organic (LFL) net revenues declined 60% in FQ4. The LFL performance was driven by LFL decreases in the EMEA segment of 67.2%, Asia Pacific of 57.5%, and Americas of 51.5%, with the mass business down 39% and the prestige business down a more meaningful 70% due to broad-based channel closures during the quarter.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $219.4M (-71%); Consumer Beauty: $340.7M (-55%).

Geographic revenue break-up: Americas: $264.8M (-52.2%); EMEA: $211M (-68.2%); Asia Pacific: $84.6M (-59%).

Adjusted gross margin rate contracted 2020 bps to 40.6%, primarily due to the decline in sales volume related to COVID-19, increased excess and obsolescence expense on the back of the sudden demand decline, and underutilization expenses related to the temporary shutdown of certain manufacturing plants.

Free cash outflow of $316.4M for the quarter was in line with guidance of outflow of $300M - $500M

"To address our financial performance, the team has set rigorous objectives for FY21, targeting adjusted operating income profitability in Q1 and for the full year, and constant like-for-like net debt – excluding proceeds from the Wella divestiture - supported by aggressive cost reductions and a simplified infrastructure and organization. We remain on track to deliver over 1/3 of the savings from our $600M fixed cost reduction program by the end of this year", said Peter Harf founder and CEO.

Shares down 5.7% premarket. COTY has declined more than 60% over the past six months:

Previously: Coty EPS misses by $0.42, misses on revenue (Aug. 27)