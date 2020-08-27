Most of the roughly 30K employees who work at or near Ford's (NYSE:F) Dearborn, Mich., headquarters have returned to the office this summer to clean out their desks and workspaces, reports the WSJ's Mike Colias.

The collect-and-clear exercise has nothing to do with layoffs, but the automaker rather is trying to prep for a future in which many, if not most, employees won't come into the office every day, said Jackie Shuk, a global director at Ford's real-estate arm.

Across town, General Motors (NYSE:GM) also expects most employees to continue remote work through year-end, but as of now isn't working on reconfiguring spaces for the long term.

A recent survey of 30K North American workers found that more than 80% of people who were new to remote work said they wanted to keep working remotely at least part time in the future, though only 15% said they would want to do so five days a week.