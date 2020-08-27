Philips (NYSE:PHG) has signed an agreement to acquire Intact Vascular, Inc., a U.S.-based developer of medical devices for peripheral vascular procedures.

PHG will acquire Intact Vascular for an upfront cash consideration of $275M (~€234M), and deferred payments for which the company expects to recognize a provision of $85M (~€72M) upon completion of the transaction. The deal is expected to be completed in Q3.

The acquisition will enhance Philips’ image-guided therapy portfolio, combining its interventional imaging platform and diagnostic and therapeutic devices with Intact's implantable device to optimize the treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.