Philips (NYSE:PHG) has signed an agreement to acquire Intact Vascular, Inc., a U.S.-based developer of medical devices for peripheral vascular procedures.
PHG will acquire Intact Vascular for an upfront cash consideration of $275M (~€234M), and deferred payments for which the company expects to recognize a provision of $85M (~€72M) upon completion of the transaction. The deal is expected to be completed in Q3.
The acquisition will enhance Philips’ image-guided therapy portfolio, combining its interventional imaging platform and diagnostic and therapeutic devices with Intact's implantable device to optimize the treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.
The Company has climbed 86% over a span of ten years. Sales split and segment growth during the same period can be seen below: