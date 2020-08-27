Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) inks a license agreement with PVH (NYSE:PVH) subsidiary Calvin Klein for the design, product development, distribution and marketing of Swiss made and fashion timepieces, as well as fashion jewelry.

The five-year agreement will begin in January of 2022.

The companies says the arrangement will support Calvin Klein's strategy to reignite the watch and jewelry businesses with new and expanded men's and women's modern watch collections

"The CALVIN KLEIN brand has tremendous global awareness, with a significant online presence and a footprint that spans the world. We look forward to collaborating with the Calvin Klein team to elevate and expand the watch and jewelry categories for the brand," says Movado CEO Efraim Grinberg.

Source: Press Release