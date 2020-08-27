Dollar General (NYSE:DG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $0.65 ; GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $0.68 .

Revenue of $8.68B (+24.4% Y/Y) beats by $330M .

Same-Store Sales increased 18.8% vs. consensus of +14.9%, driven by an increase in average transaction amount.

Shares +3.4% PM.

“We continue to operate from a position of strength and are excited to announce the acceleration of several key strategic initiatives, including the rollout of DG Pickup, DG Fresh, and our Non-Consumables initiative, as well as an increase in our expected number of real estate projects for fiscal 2020. Our robust portfolio of initiatives, coupled with our expansive real estate footprint of nearly 17,000 store locations, positions us well to continue delivering value and convenience for our customers, while driving sustainable long-term growth and value for our shareholders”, said Todd Vasos, CEO.

