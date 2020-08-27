Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports sales in re-opened stores fell 14% from their date of re-opening to the end of Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA of -$8.8M in Q2 was recorded vs. -$6.7M anticipated by analysts. Gross margin was 45.9% of sales vs. 39.2% consensus and 41.6% last year. Operating margin fell 90 bps Y/Y to 6.2% of sales.

Burlington ended the quarter with an inventory position down 26.2% from a year ago at $607.6M.

Burlington is still holding more cash than normal due to the pandemic.

CEO update: "Q2 had some highs and some lows. The pace of our re-opening sales significantly exceeded our expectations, and we turned our aged spring merchandise very rapidly. This enabled us to go back into the market and take advantage of great merchandise availability. But we were not able to get these fresh receipts to our stores as quickly as we needed them; our in-store inventories declined and our sales trend fell off dramatically in the back half of June. As we have re-built our store inventory levels over the last several weeks, we have seen significant improvement in our sales trend."

No formal full-year guidance was issued by the company.

Shares of Burlington are down 0.22% premarket to $196.00.

