A late-night meeting between players, coaches and league officials reportedly ran off the rails, according to the story, with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers voting to end the season, while the other teams wanted to continue.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Miami's Udonis Haslem as standing up and asking how could the season possibly continue without the Lakers and Clippers, at which point the Lakers' Lebron James walked out, with the rest of his team and the Clippers following behind.

Yesterday's games were all canceled after the Milwaukee Bucks failed to come out for their afternoon contest against the Orlando Magic in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

