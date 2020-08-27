1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reports record revenue growth of 61% in FQ4, driven by net revenue growth in all three business segments.

E-commerce revenue expanded 75.8% to $382.4M.

Segment revenues: Consumer Floral: $234.09M (+46.5%); BloomNet Wire Service: $30.19M (+10.7%); Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets: $153.84M (+112.3%).

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 40.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.5M vs. -$2.7M year ago.

Q1 Guidance: Revenues: +40% to +45%; E-commerce revenue: +70% Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA: break-even or slightly positive.

Wall Street rating is Very Bullish and Quant rating is Neutral.

FLWS +1.2% premarket.

