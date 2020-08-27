Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports comparable sales shot up 18.8% in Q2 to top the consensus mark of +14.9%. Same-store sales increased in each of the consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel categories, with the largest percentage increase in the home products category.

Gross margin was 32.5% of sales vs. 30.8% consensus and operating margin was 12.0% of sales vs. 9.9% consensus. Margin rates were higher than a year ago due to higher initial markups on inventory purchases, a greater proportion of sales coming from the non-consumables product categories (higher margins) and a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales.

No formal full-year guidance was issued due to the pandemic. "We continue to operate from a position of strength and are excited to announce the acceleration of several key strategic initiatives, including the rollout of DG Pickup, DG Fresh, and our Non-Consumables initiative, as well as an increase in our expected number of real estate projects for fiscal 2020," says CEO Todd Vasos.

Shares of Dollar General are down 0.97% premarket to $202.12.

