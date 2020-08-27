TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) fiscal Q3 earnings improved from Q2 as continued volume growth, lower credit provisions and strong wealth and wholesale revenue helped offset further margin pressure, said group president and CEO Bharat Masrani.

TD rises 1.8% in premarket trading.

Due to the pandemic, TD Economics forecasts a 4.3% contraction in global real GDP this calendar year; doesn't see an economic activity returning to pre-pandemic levels until late in calendar 2021.

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.25 (US$0.95) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.23; compares with C$0.85 in fiscal Q2 and C$1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 of C$2.19B (US $1.66B) came down from C$3.22B in fiscal Q2 and increased from C$655M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of C$6.48B vs. C$6.46B in Q2 and C$6.02B in fiscal Q3 2019.

Q3 adjusted return on common equity of 10.4% improved from 7.3% in Q2 and declined from 16.2% a year ago.

Canadian Retail adjusted net income was C$1.29B vs. C$1.20B in Q2 and C$1.92B in Q3 2019.

U.S. Retail net income of C$673M increased from C$336M in Q2 and declined from C$1.29B in Q3 2019.

Wholesale Banking net income of C$442M vs. C$209M in Q2 and C$244M in Q3 2019.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

