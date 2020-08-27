Tiffany (NYSE:TIF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.15 ; GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.02 .

Revenue of $747.1M (-28.8% Y/Y) misses by $14.16M .

Mark Erceg, CFO, added, “Tiffany’s balance sheet remains strong with an investment grade rating and ample cash on-hand. In fact, because of the measured actions we have taken to reduce costs and manage our CAPEX spending, we were able to maintain approximately the same cash balance, at over $1.0 billion, from the end of the first quarter to the end of the second, while ensuring that we are in compliance with our leverage ratio financial maintenance covenant as well as our fixed charge coverage ratio test for debt incurrence at the end of the second quarter. We currently anticipate our sales for the quarter ending January 31, 2021 (“Fourth Quarter 2020”) to reflect a mid single-digit decline as compared to the same quarter for fiscal 2019, while Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS is expected to show a high single-digit improvement on an as reported basis and a low single-digit improvement on a non-GAAP basis as compared to the same quarter for fiscal 2019."

Shares +1.22% PM.

