Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Signal Sciences for $200M in cash and $575M in stock. The deal is expected to close this year.

Fastly says the web application protection company will build out its security portfolio "at a time when security at the edge has never been more critical."

Signal Sciences' tech will be integrated into Fastly's upcoming Secure@Edge offering, which offers "a modern, unified web application and API protection solution that will power and protect companies looking to further or begin their digital transformation."

Fastly expects the deal to be accretive to its growth and gross margin.