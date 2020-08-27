K12 (NYSE:LRN) has priced an upsized offering of $360M (from $300M) of 1.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2027 in a private offering.

Closing date is August 31, 2020.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of notes.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2021.

Net proceeds will be ~$350.2M (or ~$408.7M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option) and intends to use ~$51.7M to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and the remainder to repay all of the outstanding balance under the credit facility and for general corporate purposes.