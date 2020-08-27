KeyBanc Capital Markets lowers Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) to a Sector Weight from Overweight due to lack of confidence in the revenue recovery story.

Analyst Steve Barger thinks fundamentals in the rail industry will remain challenged in general and that the path to cycle inflection could be a long one.

He sees GBX is taking appropriate cost actions to mitigate losses, but warns on a lack of short-term catalysts.

The average Wall Street rating on Greenbrier is Neutral, but Seeking Alpha authors have a bullish view.