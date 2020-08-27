BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Singlomics (Beijing DanXu) Biopharmaceuticals have executed an exclusive license agreement for BeiGene to develop, manufacture and commercialize globally ex-China, the latter's investigational anti-COVID-19 antibodies, including DXP-593 and DXP-604.

Under the terms of the agreement, Singlomics will receive an upfront payment and be eligible to receive milestone payments and tiered royalties, up to double digits, on future product sales.

Phase 1 and Phase 1/2 clinical trials are expected to begin enrollment of healthy subjects and patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in September and early October, respectively.