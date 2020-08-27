ViacomCBS upgraded at Wells Fargo on DTC opportunity

Citing the company's streaming video potential, Wells Fargo upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosts the price target from $19 to $30.

Analyst Steven Cahall sees a "key opportunity" if ViacomCBS creates new direct-to-consumer bundles, which "reduces churn and could allow VIAC to be more aggressive on the initial price," driving strong subscription growth.

Cahall thinks the company should "cease licensing marquee Paramount and Showtime content to competitors and stop feeding services like Netflix with originals."

Wells Fargo would leave the sidelines if VIAC shows a "more aggressive DTC strategy" or some M&A activity.

ViacomCBS shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $28.

Related: In the recent Q2 report, ViacomCBS reported $489M in domestic streaming and digital video revenue, up 25% Y/Y. Content licensing was flat on the year.