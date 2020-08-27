Wells Fargo dives into the impact of Hurricane Laura on parts of the retail sector.

The firm sees a pre-storm benefit for Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and particularly Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) due to its high mix of stores in the path of Laura.

Auto parts retailers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) are said to be more likely to accrue post-storm sales as consumers repair damaged vehicles. In the event of vehicle replacement, online auto dealers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) could also see extra business.