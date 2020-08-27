Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) jumps 3.0% in premarket trading after fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$2.71 blows past the average analyst estimate of C$2.18 and improves from C$0.94 in fiscal Q2.

It's still down from C$3.06 in fiscal Q3 2019.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 was C$525M, down from C$1.41M for the quarter ended April 30 and up from C$291M in Q3 of fiscal 2019.

Q3 adjusted ROE of 12.9% vs. 4.5% in Q2 and 15.6% in Q3 2019.

Canadian Personal and Business Banking net income of C$508M vs. C$203M in Q2 and C$658M in Q3 2019.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income of C$320M vs. C$206M in Q2 and C$344M in Q3 2019.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income of C$62M vs. C$18M in Q2 and C$173M in Q3 2019.

Capital Markets net income of C$392M.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

