Tech SPAC Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BTAQU) has priced its downsized initial public offering of 30M units (from 40M units) at $10/unit.

The units will kick-off trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M units.

The company plans to target the technology sector, particularly companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services with an enterprise value between $750M - $2B.