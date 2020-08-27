Reliable Robotics, a startup headed by former Tesla and SpaceX software engineers, says it has completed more than 50 flights of remotely-piloted Cessna (NYSE:TXT) aircraft and aims to offer a certified pilotless Caravan 208B within as little as two years.

While CEO Robert Rose declined to say whether the company is working with airlines, the flight-test 208B (registration N927FE) is owned by FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and is operated for the express package delivery company by Mountain Air Cargo.

Reliable Robotics joins a host of players seeking to bring pilotless or autonomous aircraft to market. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has already completed a two-year autonomous project that included more than 500 flights, while Boeing (NYSE:BA) had been working on autonomous cargo and passenger aircraft. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and major helicopter manufacturers have also been in the race.

"The disruption in design concepts is not going to come from Airbus or Boeing. I think it is going to come from smaller, innovative players," Air Lease (NYSE:AL) executive chair Steven Udvar-Hazy said back in July.

Check out a video of Reliable Robotics showcasing its pilotless aircraft technology.