Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports comparable sales increased 7.2% in Q2 to top the consensus mark of +6.2%. Comparable store sales were up 3.1% for the Dollar Tree banner and rose 11.6% for the Family Dollar banner.

"Consumer shopping patterns are evolving. Customers are shopping with a purpose, while looking to minimize risk and exposure. As a result, we are seeing material increases in average ticket, while seeing a decline in average visits," notes CEO Mike Witynski.

Gross margin was reported at 30.5% of sales for the quarter vs. 28.7% consensus and operating margin was 6.0% of sales vs. 5.2% consensus. Margin rates were higher than a year ago due to improved merchandise costs including freight, leverage on occupancy costs from stronger same-store sales, reduced markdowns and improved shrink results, partially offset by higher distribution costs.

The company continues to withhold on full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic. The company continues to expect the completion of 500 new store openings (consisting of 325 Dollar Tree and 175 Family Dollar) and 750 Family Dollar H2 store renovations in FY20.

Previously: Dollar Tree EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Aug. 27)

Shares of Dollar Tree are down 4.70% in premarket action.

See how Dollar General's numbers looked for Q2.