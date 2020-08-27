Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) ADRs slide 5.7% pre-market despite Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines with sales up 65% Y/Y and a narrower than expected loss per share of $0.19, which is $0.03 above consensus.

Mobile games revenue totaled RMB1.2B, up 36% Y/Y. Value-added services (formerly Live broadcasting and VAS) brought in RMB825.3M, up 153% led by an increase in paid users.

Ad sales grew 108% to RMB348.6M. E-commerce totaled RMB 195.8M (+58%).

Monthly paying users were up 105% to 12.9M.

Gross margin increased to 23.1% from the 16.4% in last year's quarter.

Operating expenses rose 103% to RMB1.2B, primarily from increased sales and market expenses.

For Q3, BILI expects revenue of RMB3.05-3.1B (consensus: RMB2.94B).

