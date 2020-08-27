The second blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald, CF Finance Acquisition (CFII) has priced downsized initial public offering of 50M units (from 52.5M unit) at $10/unit. Closing date is August 31, 2020.

The units will kick-off trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, exercisable to purchase one Class A common stock at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 7.5M units.

The company's intends to focus on industries where its management team and founders have experience, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology and software industries.

The company plans to target businesses with an enterprise value between $1B to $2.5B or more.