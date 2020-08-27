Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) agrees to acquire BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) in an all-stock deal that values BMC at ~$2.5B.

BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource stock for each BMC share, implying a value of $36.63/share, which represents a nearly 14% premium to BMC's last close of $32.22.

Based on yesterday's closing prices, the companies will have a combined market cap of $5.44B with annual revenues exceeding $11B.

BLDR +2.4% , BMCH +13.4% pre-market.

Builders FirstSource and BMC shares are up ~10% and 12% YTD through Wednesday, respectively, compared with the S&P 500's ~8% gain.