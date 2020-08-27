JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgrades Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) to Overweight from Neutral, saying the company is "well positioned to continue positive organic growth with strength in several areas."

EV gains 1.2% in premarket trading.

"Eaton Vance is a tax-managed investing leader and if tax rates increase, we believe EV is poised to see accelerated growth," he wrote in a note to clients.

Adds that EV indicates it has a strong pipeline with "much better net sales outlook for F4Q20."

August-to-date, long-term inflows are running at $1.7B, which puts EV on track for $5B of net sales for the quarter, "with $4B of new exposure management assets also in pipeline for the quarter."

Lifts price target to $50 from $44.

See EV's revenue, gross profit growth over the past eight quarter: