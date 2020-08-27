UCLA files a lawsuit against Under Armour (UA, UAA) for pulling out of a 15-year apparel deal with the school. UCLA is seeking more than $200M in damage after Under Armour ended the pact using a force majeure clause as the pandemic disrupted college sports.
Under Armour attempted to back out of the UCLA deal after less than three years and with more than $200M left to be paid.
"UCLA has met the terms of the agreement, which does not require that games in any sport be played on a particular schedule. We filed this lawsuit in order to support our student-athletes and the broader UCLA community, including the athletic department that has brought 118 national championships to Westwood," says UCLA Vice Chancellor Mary Osako.
Shares of Under Armour are up 1.22% in premarket trading to $10.00. Less impressive is the five-year chart of Under Armour vs. Nike