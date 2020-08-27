The FDA has cleared Pluristem Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expanded Access Program (EAP) for the use of its PLX-PAD cells to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 outside of the Company’s Phase II COVID-19 study in the U.S.

The program provides a pathway for patients that were included in the ongoing Phase II trial and will include up to 100 patients.

Pluristem will continue to advance its two ongoing COVID-19 Phase II trials in the U.S. and Europe, and treat patients under the compassionate use program in Israel.

PLX-PAD is a cell therapy consisting of allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells designed to modulate the immune system and prevent/reverse overactivation (cytokine storm in the extreme).