Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) entered into an agreement with a group of investors for the private placement of $85M of convertible preferred stock, with a 6.0% dividend payable in kind for 2 years and thereafter in cash or in-kind at the company's option.

Preferred stock (represents ~15.5% of the pro forma common shares outstanding) is convertible into shares of Lindblad common stock at a conversion price of $9.50/share.

Proceeds from the investment will be used for general corporate purposes as it seeks to resume operations soon.

Supporting its liquidity requirements, Lindblad's liquidity position as of June 30, 2020 would have been ~$187M when factoring in this $85M investment.