J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is on watch after moving with lenders to further amend the company's existing forbearance agreements.

The new terms give it and its lenders more time to complete negotiations. Under the amendments to the existing forbearance agreements, the respective lenders have agreed not to exercise any rights and remedies until September 1, as long as the company remains in compliance with its credit facilities and complies with the terms of the agreements.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of JILL are down 6.30% premarket to $0.37.

J.Jill's struggles coincide with a period that has seen many retailers file for bankruptcy due to the pandemic. That list includes Tailored Brands, Ascena Retail, RTW Retailwinds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, GNC Holdings and J. Crew.