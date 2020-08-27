Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), a subsidiary of Renren (NYSE:RENN) had initiated legal proceedings against non-controlling shareholders of three of its dealerships due to disputes over operating issues. These three dealerships accounted for a majority of company's revenues in 2019.

Kaixin expects Q2 revenues will be significantly lower Y/Y and it may not have meaningful revenues starting from the 3Q20, as the company halted its used-car dealership business operations for reexamining the business model to resolve operational issues.

Kaixin generated 95.7% of Renren's revenues in 2019.