Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) has signed a material definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Btab Group.

Btab Group is an e-commerce services provider and a product supplier to small businesses. The Group has a central location in Sydney, Australia with offices in other parts of that country, China, UK and the USA.

Pursuant to the agreement, MOXC will issue ~59M new shares of common stock and 50M of Class A preferred stock with restrictive voting rights, in exchange for the entire equity of Btab.

Post merger, the new entity will have a valuation of over $400M and minimum annual revenue of $40M.

MOXC had previously signed LOI on August 10, 2020 with Btab Group.