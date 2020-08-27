ABT, CLVS among premarket gainers

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) +52% on merger with Btab.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +38%.
ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) +21% as InvisibleShield screen protection with exclusive partner Kastus anti-microbial technology confirmed to kill human coronavirus.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +20% on Q2 results.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) +20%.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) +15% as FDA OKs FoundationOne CDx as a companion Dx for Clovis Oncology's rucaparib.
Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) +15%.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +11% on Q2 results.
Box (NYSE:BOX) +10% on Q2 results.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) +10% on FDA approval win of $5, 15-minute COVID test.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) +9%.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) +8%.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) +8% on Q1 results.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) +8%.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) +7% on publication in brain stimulation highlighting non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation’s potential role in treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +7%.on Q2 results.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) +7%.
Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) +6%.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +5% on agreement with Assembly Biosciences.