QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) has joined hands with eNoah iSolutions for reselling QAD Adaptive ERP applications in North America.

"We are excited to sign this partnership in North America," said QAD Senior Vice President Mike Brunnick. "Our partners make us stronger and are a big part of the great relationships we foster with our customers. With their knowledge of QAD Adaptive Applications and specifically QAD Adaptive ERP, they are uniquely qualified to help us expand our brand and sell cloud in one of our most important markets.”

