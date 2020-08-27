Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) says its InvisibleShield 2020 screen protectors treated with exclusive partner Kastus anti-microbial technology have been examined by an independent global testing laboratory and confirmed effective against human coronavirus and 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria.

"With Kastus technology, InvisibleShield customers now have the additional assurance that their device screen protector effectively kills human coronavirus."

The company says all InvisibleShield anti-microbial glass screen protectors produced in 2020 and beyond will feature Kastus technology to reinforce InvisibleShield's commitment to digital wellness.

ZAGG +11.67% premarket to $3.54.

Source: Press Release

Zagg ranks last out of 11 consumer electronics stocks on the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating screen.