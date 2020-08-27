U.S. Commerce Department restrictions on Huawei could create a few rough quarters for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and the broader DRAM market, say analysts from KeyBanc and Citi.

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg (Overweight, $70 price target) says the action could "lend risk" to Q1 and Q2 revenue as Micron will likely have to reallocate Huawei products to other customers.

Twigg also notes that Micron (and peers) are expecting H2 weakness in data centers as spending pulls back from the pandemic-related surge.

KeyBanc estimates that Huawei accounts for about 7-9% of Micron's revenue.

Citi analyst Christopher Danely (Sell, $35 price target) expects the DRAM market to "decline over the next 2-3 quarters" and would become aggressive on Micron if the stock drops to the mid-$30s.

Micron shares are down 1.5% pre-market to $44.28.

