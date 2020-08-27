Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) suspends dividend for Q3 and Q4 for company’s class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units.

“Our focus is to preserve and enhance shareholder value. The decision not to pay a dividend in the last two quarters of 2020 maintains the greatest balance sheet flexibility and is the correct action to take at this time,” says Anthony E. Malkin, CEO.