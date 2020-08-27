Through a private placement of its common stock and pre-funded warrants, Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) +1.2% PM , entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional health care focused fund to raise gross proceeds of ~$5M.

Closing is expected on or about August 27, 2020.

The company will sell ~3.1M shares of common stock at a purchase price of ~$1.64, or in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock (at exercise price of $0.01 with 7 years warranty from issuance date).

Proceeds will be used to conduct the ENVASARC pivotal study of envafolimab in sarcoma and for general corporate purposes.

Four Clinical Stage Assets with Multiple Readouts in 2020