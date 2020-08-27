Emerson (NYSE:EMR) agrees to acquire operations technology software provider Open Systems International for $1.6B in an all-cash deal.

Emerson says OSI will complement its software portfolio and ability to help customers to monitor, transform and digitize their operations and incorporate renewable energy sources and improve energy efficiency and reliability.

The acquisition "will help the power industry maximize the remarkable opportunity to harness renewable energy sources and to accelerate the transformation to the smart power grid," Emerson says.

Emerson recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and raised full-year guidance.