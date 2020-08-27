Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) has announced a clinical collaboration with Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to evaluate Assembly’s ABI-H0731 in combination with Arbutus’ AB-729 and standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy for chronic HBV infection.

Phase 2 trial will explore the safety, PK profile, and antiviral activity of the triple combination, compared to the double combinations of ABI-H0731 + NrtI and AB-729 + NrtI.

The 60-subject trial is expected to commence in 1H of 2021

Patients will be dosed for 48 weeks, with a 24 week follow-up period.

ABI-H0731 is Assembly’s Lead HBV Core Inhibitor.

AB-729 is a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic targeted to hepatocytes using Arbutus’ covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology that enables subcutaneous delivery. AB-729 inhibits viral replication and reduces all HBV antigens.