Kellogg's (NYSE:K) is launching a national giveaway on Twitter and partnering with Postmates to bring bite-sized Incogmeato plant-based burger samples right to peoples' doors with in-store sampling not an option due to the pandemic.

"We know people are curious about plant-based but may be nervous to try it for the first time, so we're partnering with Postmates to make overcoming those first bite fears easy with delicious bite-sized samples that are delivered right to their front doors for free."

Denver and Dallas residents within the on-demand delivery radius can get a bite-sized and fully cooked and dressed Incogmeato Burger brought right to their door by Postmates, while those outside of Denver and Dallas can engage with Incogmeato on Twitter for a free sample.

Incogmeato is a sub-brand of Morningstar Farms and a competitor in the grocery store with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPF).

