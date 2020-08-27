Seeing a continuing remote work tailwind, MKM Partners starts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) with a Buy rating and $20 price target.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni says Upwork "is still in the early days of capitalizing on an economy that is more open to remote, flexible, on-demand workers."

The analyst sees Upwork's enterprise-focused customer base as a "long-term positive," albeit one lacking "instant gratification for investors."

MKM starts Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) at Neutral with a $118 price target, seeing the company as well-positioned for the digital work shift, but the risk profile is more balanced with the gains this year. FIVR shares are up 401% YTD.