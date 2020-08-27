Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) amends its corporate credit agreements to include changes to the application of mandatory prepayments as well as enable it to acquire hotels by issuing equity.

The amendments require the company, in the event that the senior revolving credit facility outstanding balance is less than $350M, to use 45% of net proceeds raised through various actions including debt issuances, equity issuances, and dispositions to prepay the senior revolving credit facility and the company's two term loans maturing in 2022, with the balance of the proceeds retained by the company and available for general corporate purposes.

XHR primarily used net proceeds from its senior secured notes offering to partly repay its senior revolving credit facility and its two term loans maturing in 2022. Its revolving credit facility balance is ~$206M, its term loan maturing in February 2022 has ~$124M outstanding and its term loan maturing October 2022 has ~$89M outstanding.

Enters agreement to sell the 275-room Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa for a sale price of $100M with an anticipated closing date before the end of Q3.

Month-to-date, through Aug. 22, XHR's open and operating properties achieved average occupancy of ~30% with an average daily rate of ~$170, resulting in RevPAR of ~$50.

35 of the company's 39 hotels and resorts are open and operating; XHR expects Hyatt Regency Santa Clara to restart operations on Sept. 8 and Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa to reopen on Oct. 1, 2020.

