A blank check company, GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) to merge with Accountable Healthcare America (AHA), a growth-oriented, technology-enabled population health management company.

GreenVision will issue 1M shares of common stock to current securityholders of AHA, which will be held in escrow and will be released and issued to the AHA security holders when the closing price of GreenVision’s share equals or exceeds $12.5/share for any 20 trading days within any 30 trading day period immediately following the closing of the business combination.

The transaction implies an initial enterprise value for the combined company of ~$150M, or 8.5x AHA’s estimated 2020 EBITDA of $17.6M and 6.6 times AHA’s projected 2021 EBITDA of $22.6M.

GreenVision will be renamed AHA Healthcare and remain on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under a new ticker symbol.

Combined business will own 13 primary care clinics and manage 68 primary care practices in Florida comprising 326 providers with a total of 28,000 patients on its platform.