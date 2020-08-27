Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) opened its second new dispensary Curaleaf Tampa today, out of the three total planned in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area in the current quarter.

Earlier this month, Curaleaf opened its Clearwater location and will be announcing its 31st Florida location in September.

Florida has a growing base of 394K registered medical patients, indicating the fastest growing markets in the U.S.

"Curaleaf targets Q3 pro-forma revenues topping $200M. It still remains a bargain stock despite tripling off the COVID-19 lows. The MSO has substantial growth catalysts ahead and should trade at an industry premium having the largest revenue base," wrote Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha.