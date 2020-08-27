CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCPK:CTTH) has filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB).

The Company is seeking compensation for Aurora's denial of contractual commitments with CTT, which includes expenses, royalties due, lost royalties and damages.

CTT had originally entered into a commercialization agreement with CanniMed, which subsequently was acquired by Aurora.

Following the technology transfer and a very successful product launch, Aurora backed out from committing further resources and claimed the original agreement was no longer in force, at a time when payments were due to CTT.

ACB made a strategic investment in CTTH in May 2018, wherein the latter will provide Aurora with global exclusivity to develop, manufacture and market its oral thin film wafers.