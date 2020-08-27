Oil prices are falling despite Hurricane Laura bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico, with a very different energy landscape than the last big hit to the region.

Crude futures (CL1:COM, -0.7% ) (USO, -0.5% ) are down, despite production and refineries already shut in in the Gulf area as Laura hits landfall.

Oil prices have been at five-month highs, but are still facing a wall at $45/barrel. Encouraging economic figures and pledges from OPEC+ haven’t been able to jolt prices out of their channel.

The last time the Gulf saw such a storm was Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which roiled the energy markets. But the situation with a pandemic affecting demand means prices won’t be as susceptible to swings this time around.

About 91% of upstream production in the Gulf of Mexico is shut in, but unlike when Harvey hit, it’s looking now like the damage to refineries will be very minimal and it’s tough to move the needle on oil, Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, says.

“Due to the virus we have so much inventory at hand, (the shut-in for production) just helps to run down some of that overhang ” Sen told Bloomberg.

The U.S. had 507.8M barrels in commercial crude inventories as of the week ended August 21, the EIA reported yesterday. That’s down from 512.5M the week before. U.S. production ticked up slightly to 10.8M bpd.

Energy stocks have been the outsize losers this month as the broader market has marched higher, with tech and momentum stocks setting the pace.

Since its peak for the month on August 11, the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down 9%. The S&P 500 is up 4% since then.

When can prices get a jolt? When OPEC stops managing prices at current demand levels.

Demand is at 90M-93M bpd and 7M-8M bpd lower than normal, Sen says.

After the next 7M bpd of demand recovery is “where you can get the explosive upside”.

