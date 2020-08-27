UroGen (NASDAQ:URGN) -3.8% in premarket, says Phase 2 trial of RTGel hydrogel formulation in combination with Botox did not meet the primary endpoint of improvement of overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms, as measured by the reduction in urinary incontinence episodes per day. The data suggests the result may have been because of Botox not effectively permeating the urothelium, it says.

Though the combination was reported to be safe and well tolerated compared to placebo, with extended dwell time for up to 10 hours following initial instillation.

The Phase 2 trial was conducted by AbbVie under the license agreement entered into with UroGen in October 2016.

AbbVie and UroGen will continue to explore use of RTGel hydrogel formulation with AbbVie’s portfolio of toxin proteins

UroGen says no impact to current financial position.