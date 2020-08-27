Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) says Terry Bassham will retire as President and CEO and as a director, but will remain on the job until a successor is appointed.

Bassham has served as President and CEO since Evergy was formed in 2018 through the combination of Great Plains Energy and Westar; he had been Chairman and CEO of Great Plains Energy since 2012.

Evergy reached a deal Aug. 5 with Elliott Management to pursue a new operating plan; Evergy said it expected management changes would be announced within 90 days.